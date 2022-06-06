Science Applications Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Science Applications Intl SAIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 6.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.50
|1.47
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|1.85
|1.97
|1.94
|Revenue Estimate
|1.77B
|1.88B
|1.79B
|1.81B
|Revenue Actual
|1.78B
|1.90B
|1.84B
|1.88B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Science Applications Intl management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.9 and $7.2 per share.
