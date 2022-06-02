If You Invested $100 In Resmed 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

ResMed RMD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.39%. Currently, ResMed has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion.

Buying $100 In RMD: If an investor had bought $100 of RMD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $285.18 today based on a price of $207.47 for RMD at the time of writing.

ResMed's Performance Over Last 5 Years

