Here's How Much $1000 Invested In W.W. Grainger 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

W.W. Grainger GWW has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.42%. Currently, W.W. Grainger has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In GWW: If an investor had bought $1000 of GWW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,843.92 today based on a price of $497.61 for GWW at the time of writing.

W.W. Grainger's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

