Recap: SpartanNash Q1 Earnings

SpartanNash SPTN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SpartanNash beat estimated earnings by 29.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $106.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SpartanNash's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.41
|0.48
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.43
|0.54
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|2.09B
|2.05B
|2.08B
|2.70B
|Revenue Actual
|2.09B
|2.07B
|2.11B
|2.66B
