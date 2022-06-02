Recap: SecureWorks Q1 Earnings

SecureWorks SCWX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SecureWorks beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $18.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 6.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SecureWorks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.05 Revenue Estimate 128.88M 132.92M 134.97M 135.09M Revenue Actual 127.88M 133.70M 134.17M 139.46M

To track all earnings releases for SecureWorks visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.