Ciena: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ciena CIEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ciena missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $115.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ciena's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.85
|0.79
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.85
|0.92
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|856.85M
|1.03B
|971.56M
|829.27M
|Revenue Actual
|844.44M
|1.04B
|988.14M
|833.93M
To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar here.
