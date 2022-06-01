Here's How Much $100 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

L3Harris Technologies LHX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.94%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion.

Buying $100 In LHX: If an investor had bought $100 of LHX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $476.35 today based on a price of $240.89 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.