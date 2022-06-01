If You Invested $1000 In Hormel Foods 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Hormel Foods HRL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.58%. Currently, Hormel Foods has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In HRL: If an investor had bought $1000 of HRL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,152.32 today based on a price of $48.20 for HRL at the time of writing.

Hormel Foods's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.