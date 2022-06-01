If You Invested $100 In Corning 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Corning GLW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.59%. Currently, Corning has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion.

Buying $100 In GLW: If an investor had bought $100 of GLW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $794.64 today based on a price of $35.60 for GLW at the time of writing.

Corning's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.