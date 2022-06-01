Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Payments Stock In The Last 15 Years

Global Payments GPN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.17%. Currently, Global Payments has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In GPN: If an investor had bought $1000 of GPN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,392.25 today based on a price of $127.83 for GPN at the time of writing.

Global Payments's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.