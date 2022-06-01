Capri Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Capri Holdings CPRI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capri Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $295.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capri Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|0.95
|0.79
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|2.22
|1.53
|1.42
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.27B
|1.11B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.30B
|1.25B
|1.20B
