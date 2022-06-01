Recap: Donaldson Q3 Earnings

Donaldson DCI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Donaldson missed estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $88.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.55
|0.66
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.61
|0.66
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|768.71M
|745.38M
|770.69M
|707.59M
|Revenue Actual
|802.50M
|760.90M
|773.10M
|765.00M
