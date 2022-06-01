Recap: Donaldson Q3 Earnings

Donaldson DCI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donaldson missed estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $88.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.55 0.66 0.58 EPS Actual 0.57 0.61 0.66 0.66 Revenue Estimate 768.71M 745.38M 770.69M 707.59M Revenue Actual 802.50M 760.90M 773.10M 765.00M

