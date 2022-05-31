If You Invested $100 In Discover Financial 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Discover Financial DFS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.91%. Currently, Discover Financial has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion.

Buying $100 In DFS: If an investor had bought $100 of DFS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $412.69 today based on a price of $113.89 for DFS at the time of writing.

Discover Financial's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.