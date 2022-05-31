Recap: Salesforce Q1 Earnings

Salesforce CRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Salesforce beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $1.45 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Salesforce's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.92 0.92 0.88 EPS Actual 0.84 1.27 1.48 1.21 Revenue Estimate 7.24B 6.80B 6.24B 5.89B Revenue Actual 7.33B 6.86B 6.34B 5.96B

