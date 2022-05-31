Recap: Salesforce Q1 Earnings

Salesforce CRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Salesforce beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $1.45 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Salesforce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.92
|0.92
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|1.27
|1.48
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|7.24B
|6.80B
|6.24B
|5.89B
|Revenue Actual
|7.33B
|6.86B
|6.34B
|5.96B
