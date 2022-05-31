Recap: Ambarella Q1 Earnings

Ambarella AMBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Ambarella beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $20.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 31.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.49 0.25 0.17 EPS Actual 0.45 0.57 0.35 0.23 Revenue Estimate 90.16M 90.35M 75.68M 68.61M Revenue Actual 90.23M 92.17M 79.33M 70.13M

