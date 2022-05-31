Recap: Ambarella Q1 Earnings

Ambarella AMBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ambarella beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $20.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 31.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ambarella's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.49
|0.25
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.57
|0.35
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|90.16M
|90.35M
|75.68M
|68.61M
|Revenue Actual
|90.23M
|92.17M
|79.33M
|70.13M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.49
|0.25
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.57
|0.35
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|90.16M
|90.35M
|75.68M
|68.61M
|Revenue Actual
|90.23M
|92.17M
|79.33M
|70.13M
To track all earnings releases for Ambarella visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings