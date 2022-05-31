Recap: Digital Turbine Q4 Earnings

Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digital Turbine reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $89.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.39 0.31 0.19 EPS Actual 0.49 0.44 0.34 0.25 Revenue Estimate 353.27M 306.53M 190.28M 88.01M Revenue Actual 375.49M 310.20M 212.62M 95.08M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Digital Turbine management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.66 and $1.68 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Digital Turbine visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.