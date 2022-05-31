Recap: Digital Turbine Q4 Earnings

Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Digital Turbine reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $89.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.39
|0.31
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.44
|0.34
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|353.27M
|306.53M
|190.28M
|88.01M
|Revenue Actual
|375.49M
|310.20M
|212.62M
|95.08M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Digital Turbine management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.66 and $1.68 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Digital Turbine visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.