Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amphenol Stock In The Last 15 Years

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.84%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In APH: If an investor had bought $1000 of APH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,997.17 today based on a price of $70.72 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

