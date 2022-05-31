If You Invested $1000 In Albemarle 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Albemarle ALB has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.72%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALB: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,465.94 today based on a price of $256.04 for ALB at the time of writing.

Albemarle's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.