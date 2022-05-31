Mesa Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mesa Laboratories MLAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 362.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $20.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.42 0.10 0.25 EPS Actual 1.36 1.87 0.38 1.98 Revenue Estimate 44.47M 35.22M 34.10M 35.31M Revenue Actual 54.70M 35.84M 34.92M 37.96M

