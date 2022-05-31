Mesa Laboratories: Q4 Earnings Insights

Mesa Laboratories MLAB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 362.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $20.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.42
|0.10
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.87
|0.38
|1.98
|Revenue Estimate
|44.47M
|35.22M
|34.10M
|35.31M
|Revenue Actual
|54.70M
|35.84M
|34.92M
|37.96M
