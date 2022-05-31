Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q1 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers NAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Nordic American Tankers missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.16 -0.17 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.22 -0.18 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 21.10M 15.29M 20.32M 24.23M Revenue Actual 22.62M 9.31M 16.75M 18.81M

