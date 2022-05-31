Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q1 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers NAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Nordic American Tankers missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $3.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|21.10M
|15.29M
|20.32M
|24.23M
|Revenue Actual
|22.62M
|9.31M
|16.75M
|18.81M
