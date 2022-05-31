Recap: Kirkland's Q1 Earnings

Kirkland's KIRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kirkland's missed estimated earnings by 158.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $20.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.57
|-0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.51
|-0.01
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|170.49M
|146.21M
|115.65M
|128.01M
|Revenue Actual
|176.19M
|143.63M
|114.79M
|123.57M
