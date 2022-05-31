Recap: Ucloudlink Group Q1 Earnings

Ucloudlink Group UCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ucloudlink Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.25 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.21 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 17.55M 19.55M 18.64M 17.25M Revenue Actual 17.57M 19.32M 19.24M 17.69M

