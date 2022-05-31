Recap: Ucloudlink Group Q1 Earnings

Ucloudlink Group UCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Ucloudlink Group missed estimated earnings by 650.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ucloudlink Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.25
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|17.55M
|19.55M
|18.64M
|17.25M
|Revenue Actual
|17.57M
|19.32M
|19.24M
|17.69M
