$1000 Invested In Cigna 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Cigna CI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, Cigna has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In CI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,143.67 today based on a price of $271.54 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.