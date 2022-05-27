$100 Invested In CME Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

CME Group CME has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.45%. Currently, CME Group has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion.

Buying $100 In CME: If an investor had bought $100 of CME stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $380.93 today based on a price of $198.67 for CME at the time of writing.

CME Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.