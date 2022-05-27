Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Crown Castle Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Crown Castle Intl CCI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.59%. Currently, Crown Castle Intl has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,183.82 today based on a price of $193.46 for CCI at the time of writing.

Crown Castle Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

