$1000 Invested In Becton, Dickinson 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Becton, Dickinson BDX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.59%. Currently, Becton, Dickinson has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In BDX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BDX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,561.12 today based on a price of $254.97 for BDX at the time of writing.

Becton, Dickinson's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

