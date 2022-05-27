If You Invested $100 In Air Products & Chemicals 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Air Products & Chemicals APD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.59%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion.

Buying $100 In APD: If an investor had bought $100 of APD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $343.25 today based on a price of $249.71 for APD at the time of writing.

Air Products & Chemicals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.