ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read How This Edtech Group Fared In FY21

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 11:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Genius Group Limited GNS said it posted revenue growth of 67% for the pre-IPO group to $12.8 million in FY21.
  • The Pre-IPO Group saw growth in all revenue segments, with 83% growth in digital Edtech revenue, 72% increase in education revenue, and 54% gain in campus revenue.
  • The number of students on the Group's GeniusU Edtech Platform grew by 50% to 2.7 million students.
  • It registered a pro forma revenue of $28.6 million for the post-IPO group.
  • Outlook: Genius Group sees FY22 student growth to be 50% to 3.8 million – 4 million.
  • It expects FY22 post-IPO revenue of $43 million - $45 million.
  • The company said it would focus on creating personalized AI, immersive learning, integrated earning, and predictive metaverse for FY22.
  • Price Action: GNS shares are trading lower by 1.28% at $7.70 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance