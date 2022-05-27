Read How This Edtech Group Fared In FY21

- Genius Group Limited GNS said it posted revenue growth of 67% for the pre-IPO group to $12.8 million in FY21.
- The Pre-IPO Group saw growth in all revenue segments, with 83% growth in digital Edtech revenue, 72% increase in education revenue, and 54% gain in campus revenue.
- The number of students on the Group's GeniusU Edtech Platform grew by 50% to 2.7 million students.
- It registered a pro forma revenue of $28.6 million for the post-IPO group.
- Outlook: Genius Group sees FY22 student growth to be 50% to 3.8 million – 4 million.
- It expects FY22 post-IPO revenue of $43 million - $45 million.
- The company said it would focus on creating personalized AI, immersive learning, integrated earning, and predictive metaverse for FY22.
- Price Action: GNS shares are trading lower by 1.28% at $7.70 on the last check Friday.
