ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Hibbett Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 6:59 AM | 1 min read

 

Hibbett HIBB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $3.08.

Revenue was down $82.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.35 1.57 1.42 2.77
EPS Actual 1.25 1.68 2.86 5
Revenue Estimate 383.72M 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M
Revenue Actual 383.35M 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M

To track all earnings releases for Hibbett visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews