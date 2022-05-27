Recap: Hibbett Q1 Earnings

Hibbett HIBB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $3.08.
Revenue was down $82.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.57
|1.42
|2.77
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.68
|2.86
|5
|Revenue Estimate
|383.72M
|360.63M
|320.89M
|412.92M
|Revenue Actual
|383.35M
|381.72M
|419.26M
|506.86M
