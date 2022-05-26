ñol

After Hours Action: Why Gap Shares Are Falling

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 4:44 PM | 1 min read
After Hours Action: Why Gap Shares Are Falling

Gap Inc GPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Gap said first-quarter revenue declined 13% year-over-year to $3.48 billion, which beat the estimate of $3.46 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 13 cents per share. 

"We are revising our fiscal 2022 outlook to reflect the impact of certain factors impacting our near-term performance, including execution challenges at Old Navy, an uncertain macro consumer environment, inflationary cost headwinds, and a slowdown in China that is impacting Gap Brand," said Katrina O'Connell, executive vice president and CFO of Gap.

Gap said it now expects full-year 2022 revenue to decline in the low to mid single-digit range. Full-year earnings are expected to be between 40 and 70 cents per share.

GPS Price Action: Gap has traded between $9.24 and $35.35 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.8% at $9.71 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

