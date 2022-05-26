VMware: Q1 Earnings Insights

VMware VMW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VMware missed estimated earnings by 18.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.57.

Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VMware's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.97 1.54 1.64 1.73 EPS Actual 2.02 1.72 1.75 1.76 Revenue Estimate 3.52B 3.12B 3.10B 2.98B Revenue Actual 3.53B 3.19B 3.14B 2.99B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.