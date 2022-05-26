Recap: Chindata Group Holdings Q1 Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings CD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $47.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 16.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|116.73M
|112.48M
|673.10M
|94.24M
|Revenue Actual
|122.67M
|114.97M
|106.31M
|98.20M
