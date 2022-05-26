Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q2 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada RY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Royal Bank of Canada beat estimated earnings by 11.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.09.
Revenue was down $369.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Royal Bank of Canada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.14
|2.21
|1.61
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|2.13
|2.44
|2.19
|Revenue Estimate
|9.50B
|9.49B
|8.05B
|8.05B
|Revenue Actual
|10.36B
|9.85B
|10.36B
|9.22B
To track all earnings releases for Royal Bank of Canada visit their earnings calendar here.
