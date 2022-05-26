Dollar Tree: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dollar Tree DLTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 18.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $2.0.
Revenue was up $420.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 4.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dollar Tree's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|0.96
|1.01
|1.4
|EPS Actual
|2.01
|0.96
|1.23
|1.6
|Revenue Estimate
|7.12B
|6.41B
|6.44B
|6.41B
|Revenue Actual
|7.08B
|6.42B
|6.34B
|6.48B
