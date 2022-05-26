Hamilton Lane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 12.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $1.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.99
|0.65
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.38
|0.84
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|95.58M
|88.10M
|83.28M
|87.19M
|Revenue Actual
|91.70M
|96.32M
|74.00M
|102.88M
