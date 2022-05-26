Hamilton Lane: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 12.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was down $1.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.99 0.65 0.76 EPS Actual 1.27 1.38 0.84 0.95 Revenue Estimate 95.58M 88.10M 83.28M 87.19M Revenue Actual 91.70M 96.32M 74.00M 102.88M

To track all earnings releases for Hamilton Lane visit their earnings calendar here.

