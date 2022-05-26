Alibaba Group Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alibaba Group Holding BABA reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alibaba Group Holding beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $3.59 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.55
|1.93
|2.24
|1.78
|EPS Actual
|2.65
|1.74
|2.57
|1.58
|Revenue Estimate
|38.83B
|32.05B
|32.54B
|28.06B
|Revenue Actual
|38.07B
|31.15B
|31.86B
|28.60B
To track all earnings releases for Alibaba Group Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
