Alibaba Group Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alibaba Group Holding BABA reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $3.59 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.55 1.93 2.24 1.78 EPS Actual 2.65 1.74 2.57 1.58 Revenue Estimate 38.83B 32.05B 32.54B 28.06B Revenue Actual 38.07B 31.15B 31.86B 28.60B

To track all earnings releases for Alibaba Group Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.