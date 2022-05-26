Recap: Movado Group Q1 Earnings

Movado Group MOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 78.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $28.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.80 1.01 0.30 -0.08 EPS Actual 1.32 1.36 0.85 0.43 Revenue Estimate 191.00M 211.00M 129.00M 111.00M Revenue Actual 205.97M 217.75M 173.87M 134.80M

