Recap: Movado Group Q1 Earnings

Movado Group MOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 78.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $28.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|1.01
|0.30
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.36
|0.85
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|191.00M
|211.00M
|129.00M
|111.00M
|Revenue Actual
|205.97M
|217.75M
|173.87M
|134.80M
