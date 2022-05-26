ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Movado Group Q1 Earnings

 

Movado Group MOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Movado Group beat estimated earnings by 78.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $28.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Movado Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.80 1.01 0.30 -0.08
EPS Actual 1.32 1.36 0.85 0.43
Revenue Estimate 191.00M 211.00M 129.00M 111.00M
Revenue Actual 205.97M 217.75M 173.87M 134.80M

To track all earnings releases for Movado Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

