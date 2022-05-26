Recap: Burlington Stores Q1 Earnings

Burlington Stores BURL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Burlington Stores missed estimated earnings by 16.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was down $263.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 6.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.25
|1.26
|1.38
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|2.53
|1.36
|1.94
|2.59
|Revenue Estimate
|2.78B
|2.23B
|2.05B
|1.77B
|Revenue Actual
|2.61B
|2.30B
|2.22B
|2.19B
