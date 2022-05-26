Recap: Macy's Q1 Earnings

Macy's M reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Macy's beat estimated earnings by 31.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $642.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Macy's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|0.31
|0.14
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|2.45
|1.23
|1.29
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|8.43B
|5.20B
|4.98B
|4.36B
|Revenue Actual
|8.66B
|5.44B
|5.65B
|4.71B
