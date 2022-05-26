Recap: Baozun Q1 Earnings

Baozun BZUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Baozun missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baozun's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.01 0.09 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.19 0.31 0.13 Revenue Estimate 503.67M 303.52M 373.42M 313.38M Revenue Actual 497.89M 294.68M 356.86M 308.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.