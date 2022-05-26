Recap: Baozun Q1 Earnings

Baozun BZUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Baozun missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baozun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.01
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|-0.19
|0.31
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|503.67M
|303.52M
|373.42M
|313.38M
|Revenue Actual
|497.89M
|294.68M
|356.86M
|308.39M
