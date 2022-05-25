Lufax Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lufax Holding LU reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lufax Holding beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $404.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lufax Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.24
|0.23
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.26
|0.29
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|2.39B
|2.41B
|2.34B
|2.23B
|Revenue Actual
|2.48B
|2.47B
|2.30B
|2.33B
