Recap: NVIDIA Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA NVDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Earnings

NVIDIA beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.29.

Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NVIDIA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.10 1.02 0.82 EPS Actual 1.32 1.17 1.04 0.92 Revenue Estimate 7.42B 6.83B 6.33B 5.40B Revenue Actual 7.64B 7.10B 6.51B 5.66B

