Recap: NVIDIA Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA NVDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NVIDIA beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.29.
Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NVIDIA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.10
|1.02
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.17
|1.04
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|7.42B
|6.83B
|6.33B
|5.40B
|Revenue Actual
|7.64B
|7.10B
|6.51B
|5.66B
To track all earnings releases for NVIDIA visit their earnings calendar here.
