Nutanix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nutanix NTNX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nutanix beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $59.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.34
|-0.42
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|406.89M
|367.04M
|362.88M
|334.45M
|Revenue Actual
|413.08M
|378.52M
|390.72M
|344.51M
To track all earnings releases for Nutanix visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings