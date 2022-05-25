Nutanix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nutanix NTNX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nutanix beat estimated earnings by 77.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $59.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.34 -0.42 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.22 -0.26 -0.41 Revenue Estimate 406.89M 367.04M 362.88M 334.45M Revenue Actual 413.08M 378.52M 390.72M 344.51M

