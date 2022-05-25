Recap: DXC Technology Q4 Earnings

DXC Technology DXC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DXC Technology missed estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was down $377.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DXC Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.83
|0.74
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.90
|0.84
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|4.10B
|4.11B
|4.11B
|4.28B
|Revenue Actual
|4.09B
|4.03B
|4.14B
|4.38B
