by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 4:48 PM | 1 min read
Recap: DXC Technology Q4 Earnings

DXC Technology DXC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DXC Technology missed estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was down $377.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DXC Technology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.83 0.74 0.70
EPS Actual 0.92 0.90 0.84 0.74
Revenue Estimate 4.10B 4.11B 4.11B 4.28B
Revenue Actual 4.09B 4.03B 4.14B 4.38B

To track all earnings releases for DXC Technology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

