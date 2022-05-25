Recap: Box Q1 Earnings

Box BOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Box missed estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $35.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Box's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.21 0.18 0.17 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.21 0.18 Revenue Estimate 228.79M 218.49M 212.45M 200.48M Revenue Actual 233.36M 224.04M 214.49M 202.44M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Box management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $1.11 and $1.15 per share.

