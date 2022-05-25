Recap: Box Q1 Earnings

Box BOX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Box missed estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $35.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Box's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.21
|0.18
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.22
|0.21
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|228.79M
|218.49M
|212.45M
|200.48M
|Revenue Actual
|233.36M
|224.04M
|214.49M
|202.44M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Box management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $1.11 and $1.15 per share.
