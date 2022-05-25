Recap: Hoegh LNG Partners Q1 Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $534.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.35 0.38 0.40 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 -0.04 0.61 Revenue Estimate 35.48M 35.38M 35.23M 35.48M Revenue Actual 36.19M 35.60M 34.70M 34.78M

To track all earnings releases for Hoegh LNG Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.