Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Hoegh LNG Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $534.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.35
|0.38
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.40
|-0.04
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|35.48M
|35.38M
|35.23M
|35.48M
|Revenue Actual
|36.19M
|35.60M
|34.70M
|34.78M
