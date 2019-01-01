ñol

Hoegh LNG Partners
(NYSE:HMLP)
9.06
-0.02[-0.22%]
Last update: 2:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.05 - 9.09
52 Week High/Low3.77 - 18.17
Open / Close9.06 / -
Float / Outstanding18.1M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.383.1K / 354.5K
Mkt Cap302.4M
P/E7.44
50d Avg. Price6.93
Div / Yield0.04/0.44%
Payout Ratio38.52
EPS0.49
Total Float18.1M

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hoegh LNG Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$35.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $534.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.35 0.38 0.40
EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 -0.04 0.61
Revenue Estimate 35.48M 35.38M 35.23M 35.48M
Revenue Actual 36.19M 35.60M 34.70M 34.78M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Hoegh LNG Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reporting earnings?
A

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Hoegh LNG Partners’s (NYSE:HMLP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $35M, which beat the estimate of $34M.

