Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners beat estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $534.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hoegh LNG Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.35 0.38 0.40 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 -0.04 0.61 Revenue Estimate 35.48M 35.38M 35.23M 35.48M Revenue Actual 36.19M 35.60M 34.70M 34.78M

