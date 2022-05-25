ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Columbus McKinnon CMCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbus McKinnon reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $67.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.75 0.43 0.51
EPS Actual 0.60 0.74 0.69 0.50
Revenue Estimate 219.74M 228.66M 215.19M 182.40M
Revenue Actual 216.09M 223.63M 213.46M 186.24M

To track all earnings releases for Columbus McKinnon visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews