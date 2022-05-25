Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Columbus McKinnon CMCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbus McKinnon reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $67.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.75 0.43 0.51 EPS Actual 0.60 0.74 0.69 0.50 Revenue Estimate 219.74M 228.66M 215.19M 182.40M Revenue Actual 216.09M 223.63M 213.46M 186.24M

