Columbus McKinnon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Columbus McKinnon CMCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Columbus McKinnon reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $67.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbus McKinnon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.75
|0.43
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.74
|0.69
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|219.74M
|228.66M
|215.19M
|182.40M
|Revenue Actual
|216.09M
|223.63M
|213.46M
|186.24M
To track all earnings releases for Columbus McKinnon visit their earnings calendar here.
