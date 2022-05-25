Recap: MakeMyTrip Q4 Earnings

MakeMyTrip MMYT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 157.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $15.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.13
|-0.20
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.09
|-0.09
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|112.35M
|66.86M
|40.54M
|76.86M
|Revenue Actual
|126.98M
|86.40M
|37.92M
|89.97M
To track all earnings releases for MakeMyTrip visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews