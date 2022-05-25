Recap: MakeMyTrip Q4 Earnings

MakeMyTrip MMYT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 157.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $15.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.13 -0.20 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.12 0.09 -0.09 0.11 Revenue Estimate 112.35M 66.86M 40.54M 76.86M Revenue Actual 126.98M 86.40M 37.92M 89.97M

To track all earnings releases for MakeMyTrip visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.