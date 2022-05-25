Bank of Nova Scotia: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.52.
Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.6
|1.51
|1.32
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|1.7
|1.67
|1.64
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|6.17B
|6.18B
|5.46B
|5.46B
|Revenue Actual
|6.36B
|6.12B
|6.31B
|6.14B
To track all earnings releases for Bank of Nova Scotia visit their earnings calendar here.
