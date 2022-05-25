Bank of Nova Scotia: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimated earnings by 13.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.52.

Revenue was up $126.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.6 1.51 1.32 1.32 EPS Actual 1.7 1.67 1.64 1.51 Revenue Estimate 6.17B 6.18B 5.46B 5.46B Revenue Actual 6.36B 6.12B 6.31B 6.14B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.